scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

IRCTC’S Buddhist Circuit Tourist train embarks on 7N/8D tour to THESE beautiful cities – Details Inside

During the journey, the rail tour will cover nine places across India and Nepal, which had a significant impact on Buddha’s life and teachings.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
buddhist circuit train, buddhist circuit tourist train, buddhist circuit train review, buddhist pilgrimage circuit train, buddhist circuit train route, buddh circuit train, irctc buddhist circuit train, irctc buddhist circuit train route,

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Buddhist Circuit Tourist train on the Bharat Gaurav Trains concept, has embarked on its spiritual journey. The seven nights and 8 days tour started on March 11, 2023, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. This is the first departure of the tourist train post-COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will conclude on March 18, 2023, at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

Also Read: Indian Railways on modern path: Major facelift underway through various station redevelopment projects

During the journey, the rail tour will cover nine places across India and Nepal, which had a significant impact on Buddha’s life and teachings. The Buddhist tourist train takes tourists to these places and helps them to experience first the self-disciplined and legendary life of Lord Buddha.

Also Read

List of places to visit via Buddhist Circuit Tourist train –

The tourist special train will visit the following places – Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini(Nepal), Kushinagar, Sravasti, and Agra.

  • Bodhgaya: Mahabodhi Temple, Niranjana River, Thai Temple, Japanese Temple, Buddha Statue
  • Rajgir : Bimbimsara Jail, Gridhakut hill, and Venuvan
  • Nalanda : Nalanda University, and Nalanda Museum
  • Sarnath: Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath Museum, Ashokan Pillar, and Mulgandha Kuti Vihar
  • Varanasi: Evening Aarti
  • Lumbini (Nepal): Maya Devi Temple, and Ashokan Pillar
  • Kushinagar: Mahaparinirvan Temple, Rambhar Stupa, Mata Kutir Temple, and other sites
  • Sravasti : Sight-seeing of Jetvana Vihara, Pakki Kuti, and Sehat Mahet.
  • Agra: Sight-seeing of the World famous Taj Mahal

Seats:-

Also Read: ‘Vande Bharat may soon replace Rajdhani and Shatabdi’ — In conversation with BG Mallya, GM at ICF, Chennai

The train has two types of classes – AC 1st Class, and AC 2nd Class. A total of 96 guests can accommodate the First AC while 60 guests are allowed in the Second AC class.

Fare:-

To continue a full tour in the First AC class, a passenger needs to pay Rs 1,08,000, while for the Second AC class, a passenger needs to pay Rs 90,240.

In case of any difficulties, one can contact IRCTC at 8287930574 / 8287930031.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 11:18 IST

Stock Market