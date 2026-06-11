Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a new IRCTC website will be launched by July 15, 2026, after students raised concerns about problems faced during online ticket bookings.

The decision came during an interaction with students, where complaints were made about the portal’s CAPTCHA system and booking experience. Vaishnaw immediately contacted officials and directed them to develop a revamped platform within 30 days.

The new portal is expected to offer a smoother booking process, improved performance and a more user-friendly interface for railway passengers.

Student complaints prompt quick action

A student highlighted difficulties encountered while booking railway tickets through the existing IRCTC website, including issues related to CAPTCHA verification.

Taking note of the concerns, Vaishnaw instructed officials to fast-track work on a redesigned platform and subsequently announced a July 15 launch timeline.

The move is aimed at improving the digital ticketing experience for millions of users who rely on the IRCTC platform for railway reservations.

Vaishnaw highlights railway investment in Rajasthan

During his visit to Jaipur, the Railway Minister also outlined ongoing railway development projects across Rajasthan.

According to Vaishnaw, the state’s railway budget has increased from around Rs 600 crore before 2014 to Rs 10,228 crore at present.

He said work is underway at more than 200 railway stations across Rajasthan, including platform height improvements, platform extensions, passenger shelters and other upgrades.

The minister added that nearly 85 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Among them, Jaipur Railway Station is undergoing major modernisation with upgraded passenger facilities and improved infrastructure.

Vaishnaw said the government remains focused on strengthening railway infrastructure, digital services and passenger convenience across the country.