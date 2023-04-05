IRCTC offers tour package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi! Ticket prices, tour date – All you need to know

The Indian Railways is loaded with lots of spectacular things for those who want to explore India’s rich cultural heritage and glorified historical sites. Cheering news for train travellers, as IRCTC will soon roll out an economical travel package from Ayodhya to Vaishno Devi.

As part of the trip, a commuter can go to Varanasi , Prayagraj, Vaishno Devi and Ayodhya. People can enjoy 11 days and 10 nights of the package to be given by IRCTC, as per media report.

The train package will start from Assam to Dibrigarh. In order to enjoy this trip, a passenger can take Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Dibrugarh, Mariani, Lumding, Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri and Katihar stations. Indian Railways provides the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist AC train service for the people of the Northeastern states.

Stations where one can board

Travellers can board The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train at the stations: New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Dibrugarh, Lumding, Mariani, Guwahati, and New Cooch Behar.

Ticket prices

Rs 20, 850 is pegged for a person who wants to buy a ticket of the economy category. The cost of standard category is Rs 31, 135.

Where to book tickets

The package for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trail with Vaishno Devi by the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train can be reserved online at http://www.irctc.co.in/nget

Tour date

A commuter can enjoy this tour package from May 27, 2023 to June 5, 2023.

Destinations you can visit

Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya

Shmata Vd Katra in Katra

Triveni Sangam and surroundings, Alopi Devi Temple located in Prayagraj

Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi