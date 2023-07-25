scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

IRCTC down! Ticketing service unavailable due to technical snag – here are other sites you can check

IRCTC latest news: IRCTC says that people can book rail tickets via several ‘B2C’ sites such as MakeMyTrip, Amazon among others

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Indian Railways, Indian Railways news, IRCTC, IRCTC news, IRCTC site, IRCTC status
While IRCTC has comfirmed the outgae a short while ago, several users say that they have not been able to book tickets since last night. (File photo)

IRCTC website, the main online platform for booking railway tickets, is facing an unprecedented outage today. Confirming the development, IRCTC posted a message on the official Twitter handle. The site officials say that the site is facing issues due to technical issue and the teams are working in resolving it. They also say that users will be informed once the glitch is removed via official confirmation. For the time period, people won’t be able to book rail tickets.

In another tweet, IRCTC has also give the alternatives that can be used by the passengers to book rail tickets. To help the anguished passengers, the IRCTC says that train tickets can be booked from other B2C sites such as MakeMyTrip and Amazon etc. People are also heading to sites such as ConfirmTKT to book tickets. However, many are saying that they are just getting the debit alerts and not the confirmation of tickets.

Also Read

Several people are posting angry messages on Twitter. Many are also pointing out that these B2C websites are not working for ‘Tatkal’ bookings. Several people are posting angry messages on Twitter. Many are also pointing out that these B2C websites are not working for ‘Tatkal’ bookings. Several users are thronging social media platforms to complain about ‘failed transactions’.

More Stories on
Indian Railways
IRCTC

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 10:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS