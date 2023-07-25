IRCTC website, the main online platform for booking railway tickets, is facing an unprecedented outage today. Confirming the development, IRCTC posted a message on the official Twitter handle. The site officials say that the site is facing issues due to technical issue and the teams are working in resolving it. They also say that users will be informed once the glitch is removed via official confirmation. For the time period, people won’t be able to book rail tickets.

Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

In another tweet, IRCTC has also give the alternatives that can be used by the passengers to book rail tickets. To help the anguished passengers, the IRCTC says that train tickets can be booked from other B2C sites such as MakeMyTrip and Amazon etc. People are also heading to sites such as ConfirmTKT to book tickets. However, many are saying that they are just getting the debit alerts and not the confirmation of tickets.

Several people are posting angry messages on Twitter. Many are also pointing out that these B2C websites are not working for 'Tatkal' bookings. Several users are thronging social media platforms to complain about 'failed transactions'.