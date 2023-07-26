Infrastructure Boost to Railways! Amrit Bharat Scheme to enhance 35 stations in NFR zone

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) zone is set to receive an infrastructure boost as part of the Central government’s ambitious ‘Amrit Bharat’ initiative. According to an NFR official, at least 35 stations in the NFR zone will get an infrastructure boost under the scheme.

These 35 major stations include – Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Kamakhya, Katihar, Kokrajhar Siliguri Town, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dimapur, New Bongaigoan, and others.

Notably, as many as 1,309 railway stations have been identified across the country so far under this scheme, including 35 stations in the NFR zone.

Boosting Railways in Northeast

The NFR in a statement said the scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

According to the statement issued by NFR, it involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations, like improvement of station access, waiting halls, circulating areas, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks at various places for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, better passenger information systems, landscaping etc., keeping in view the necessity at each such station.

The scheme also considers integrating the station with the city, while ensuring sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, and creating city centers at stations in the long term.

“The scheme also planned for improvement of the building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multi-modal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballast less tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term,” the release further said.

