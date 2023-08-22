Infrastructure boost to Indian Railways! 1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme – Details inside

In a major push for railways infrastructure, the Ministry of Railways has identified 1,300 railway stations, including Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for redevelopment and modernisation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (August 21) said that as many as 1,300 railway stations in the country are being redeveloped and modernised under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.

The Railway Minister made this announcement after taking stock of the construction work at Gwalior station.

“A total of 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped and modernised, and as part of this, Rs 500 crore are being invested in Gwalior station. The work of converting the narrow gauge line into broad gauge is going on at a brisk pace,” the Railway Minister said.

CRS to soon inspect broad gauging work between Gwalior and Sumavali

Vaishnaw also informed that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) will soon inspect the broad gauging work between Gwalior and Sumavali. He added that the work at Gwalior station has been undertaken to keep in mind the rich heritage of the place.

“Two more platforms will be added to the railway station. It will come up with beautiful designs and modern amenities,” Vaishnaw said.

“The heritage of old railway stations would be preserved during redevelopment and modernisation,” the minister added.

What is Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat scheme?

Under Amrit Bharat scheme attempts are being made to develop passenger amenities by clubbing different types of waiting halls and to provide good cafeteria and retail facilities as far as possible. The station premises will be improved by well planned parking areas, properly designed signages, removal of unwanted structures, dedicated pedestrian pathways, improved lighting, widening of roads etc.