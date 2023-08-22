scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Infrastructure boost to Indian Railways! 1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme – Details inside

“A total of 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped and modernised, and as part of this, Rs 500 crore are being invested in Gwalior station. The work of converting the narrow gauge line into broad gauge is going on at a brisk pace,” the Railway Minister said.

Written by FE Online
Indian railways
The Railway Minister made this announcement after taking stock of the construction work at Gwalior station. (PTI)

In a major push for railways infrastructure, the Ministry of Railways has identified 1,300 railway stations, including Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for redevelopment and modernisation. 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (August 21) said that as many as 1,300 railway stations in the country are being redeveloped and modernised under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.

The Railway Minister made this announcement after taking stock of the construction work at Gwalior station.

Also Read
Also Read

“A total of 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped and modernised, and as part of this, Rs 500 crore are being invested in Gwalior station. The work of converting the narrow gauge line into broad gauge is going on at a brisk pace,” the Railway Minister said.

CRS to soon inspect broad gauging work between Gwalior and Sumavali

Vaishnaw also informed that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) will soon inspect the broad gauging work between Gwalior and Sumavali. He added that the work at Gwalior station has been undertaken to keep in mind the rich heritage of the place. 

Also Read

“Two more platforms will be added to the railway station. It will come up with beautiful designs and modern amenities,” Vaishnaw said.

“The heritage of old railway stations would be preserved during redevelopment and modernisation,” the minister added. 

What is Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat scheme? 

Under Amrit Bharat scheme attempts are being made to develop passenger amenities by clubbing different types of waiting halls and to provide good cafeteria and retail facilities as far as possible. The station premises will be improved by well planned parking areas, properly designed signages, removal of unwanted structures, dedicated pedestrian pathways, improved lighting, widening of roads etc.

More Stories on
Indian Railways

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 11:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS