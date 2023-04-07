PM Modi to launch Telangana’s 2nd Vande Bharat on April 8 – Here’s how it will help pilgrim towns en route

The government is prioritising the enhancement of connectivity between pilgrim centers and the promotion of local economies through the implementation of Vande Bharat Express trains, a PTI report quoted sources as saying on Friday. On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the semi high-speed modern train that will run between Secunderabad and Tirupati, which is one of four Vande Bharat Express routes that connect some of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

The other three routes are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi.

How will this benefit pilgrim cities?

The sources further added that during the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The NH is expected to provide a seamless journey for pilgrims visiting some of the most sacred sites in southern India such as Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur, and Sabarimala in Kerala.

They emphasised that improving connectivity between these sites benefits pilgrims and helps local economies by boosting trade, creating jobs, and promoting the growth of ancillary industries such as hospitality, handicrafts, and food services.

Second Vande Bharat for T’gana within 3 months

Starting from Telangana’s Secunderabad railway station, this new blue and white train will connect IT City Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara – Tirupati. This is going to be the second high-speed train for the state within a short span of three months and also for the South Central Railway zone. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours.

Later on Saturday, the Prime Minister will also launch the country’s 13th Vande Bharat Express train between Chennai and Coimbatore from a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.