Infra boost to Delhi-NCR! Haryana govt approves two new Regional Rapid Transit System projects – Know details and its significance

The Haryana government has approved the two new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects. The move will provide comfortable and faster transportation to NCR towns. Both the projects will be implemented by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The NCRTC is a Joint Venture company of Government of India and participating State Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Currently, the NCRTC is working on a mission mode to begin the commercial operation on the Priority Section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

New RRTS projects:-

On Monday, in a high-level meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, the government granted approval to – (a) Delhi-SNB, and (b) Delhi-Panipat RRTS projects. However, the projects also need sanction from the Government of India (GoI), and it is under consideration.

About Delhi-SNB RRTS project:-

The 107 km long Delhi- Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) project will have 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground alignment. The corridor will have six underground, nine elevated, and one at-grade station. A depot will also be built at Dharuhera.

The Delhi-SNB corridor will pass through three states – Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The length of the corridor passing through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are 23 km, 83 km, and 2 km respectively.

Stations of Delhi-SNB RRTS project:-

The proposed stations of Delhi-SNB RRTS project are – Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal, and SNB.

About Delhi- Panipat RRTS project:-

The 103 km long Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor will have 11.5 km elevated and the balance 91.5 km underground. It will feature 2 underground, 14 elevated, and 2 at-grade stations. The corridor will have two depots – at Murthal and Panipat.

The Delhi-Panipat RRTS project will pass through two states – Delhi and Haryana. The length passing through Delhi is 36.2 km and from Haryana is 66.8 km.

Significance of RRTS project:-

On completion, the RRTS project will bring a major transformation in the urban mobility sector. The commuters will be able to reach the destination faster than any other means of transport.