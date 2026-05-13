The Centre on Wednesday approved India’s first semi high-speed railway project, marking a major step in expanding faster rail connectivity in the country. The new double-line railway corridor will connect Ahmedabad with Dholera in Gujarat and is expected to improve travel, business movement and regional development.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)–Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project at an estimated cost of around Rs 20,667 crore.

According to the government, the 134-km rail line is expected to be completed by 2030-31 and will use indigenously developed technology.

The route will connect Ahmedabad city with Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), the upcoming Dholera airport and the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex.

Faster travel, daily commuting and economic boost

Officials said the new corridor is expected to significantly cut travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera, making daily commuting and same-day return trips easier for passengers.

The government said the project would also improve overall rail connectivity and help bring nearby regions closer through faster transportation.

“As India’s first semi high-speed rail project, the project will serve as a pioneer project acting as a reference model for the phased expansion of semi high-speed rail across the country.”

The railway line has been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which focuses on improving multi-modal connectivity and logistics infrastructure across India.

The project is also expected to benefit nearly 284 villages with a combined population of around five lakh people.

Rail project aimed at greener transport and lower fuel use

The government said the project would not only improve passenger movement but also support environmental goals by encouraging rail-based transport.

“The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country.”

Officials estimate the project could help reduce oil imports by around 0.48 crore litres and lower carbon emissions by nearly 2 crore kilograms. According to the government, this would be equal to planting around 10 lakh trees.

The Centre also said the project is expected to create new employment and self-employment opportunities in the region while supporting the larger development of the Dholera industrial zone and surrounding areas.