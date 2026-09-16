Indian Railways has commenced the commercial rollout of specially designed containers for salt transportation, with the first salt train departing from Shivlakha in Gujarat. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the salt-loaded freight train from Shivlakha Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) to Mithapur on September 15, 2026.

The Ministry of Railways underlined the initiative on its official X handle, stating, “Salt Transportation Simplified with Specially Designed Containers!”

Western Railway also shared the development on X, mentioning the salt-loaded container train from Shivlakha Gati Shakti Terminal would make freight movement more efficient and boost rail-based logistics across the region.

What makes the new salt containers different?

Indian Railways has launched lightweight stainless-steel containers particularly designed for transporting salt. The salt can be loaded on the container from the top, and unloading can be done from the side, making the handling and transportation process easier.

Explaining the innovation in a video shared by the Ministry of Railways, Vaishnaw stated, “A stainless-steel container has been built in which loading is done from the top.” He further explained that the containers can be filled with salt and placed on the train. Then the container can be unloaded at the required destination while the train move ahead.

The new lightweight stainless-steel containers have been designed in such a way to make salt loading, unloading and transportation easier.

Why was a new system needed?

According to Vaishnaw, transporting salt in conventional railway wagons posed specific risks. He said the weight of the wagons was high, whereas salt’s tendency to absorb moisture could also create difficulties during transportation. Salt can also absorb moisture and become wet during transit, creating difficulties during loading and unloading.

Highlighting the significance of the commodity, Vaishnaw said that it is consumed by every household. Gujarat, especially Kachchh, is a major salt-producing region, and transporting salt to different parts of the country has traditionally presented several challenges.

First terminal at Shivlakha

Vaishnaw said the launch marked the start of the commercial rollout of the new system.

“The commercial rollout of this innovation has started today. The first terminal for this has been built at Shivlakha in Bhuj, from where the first salt train departed today,” he said in a video shared by the Ministry of Railways.

As per PIB, the train was flagged off from Shivlakha GCT to Mithapur, marking a step towards greater use of rail transporting salt from Gujarat to other places. The new containers will make it easier to transport salt to various parts of the country, making the loading and unloading process smoother and more efficient.