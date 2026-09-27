India’s first LNG-powered train was inaugurated from Sabarmati in Gujarat on Sunday, marking the Indian Railways move towards greater use of alternative fuel technology in train operations.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah flagged off the train as part of a programme at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, involving railway projects worth more than Rs 1,542 crore.

The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway, in a post on its official X handle, stated that the train is based on diesel+ LNG dual-fuel technology and termed the initiative an important technological step towards reducing dependence on conventional fuel. This will promote energy efficiency and make railway operations more environment-friendly.

Calling the initiative the beginning of a new chapter in green energy for Indian Railways, DRM Ahmedabad mentioned that it represented a move towards “new technology, new energy and a clean future.”

What makes India’s first LNG train different?

The most important feature is its dual-fuel technology. Unlike a train powered entirely LNG, the new train uses a blend of diesel and LNG. As per the official information shared by DRM Ahmedabad, the technology is intended to reduce dependence on conventional fuel while improving efficiency and supporting more environment-friendly railway operations.

The Railway described the launch as an integral step towards greener train operations.

LNG train part of Rs 1,542 crore railway push

The LNG-powered train is part of a wider package of railway projects worth more than Rs 1,542 crore at Sabarmati.

As per the DRM Ahmedabad, the projects comprise the WAG-12 locomotive maintenance, Standard Kavach on two railway sections , shed at Sabarmati, doubling of the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line, Automatic Block Signalling and a WAG12 electric locomotive.

The Railway stated these projects will boost rail safety, capacity, environmental protection, freight movement and regional connectivity.

Rs 700-crore WAG-12 maintenance shed at Sabarmati

A crucial part of the package is the WAG-12 locomotive maintenance shed at Sabarmati, built at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

As per DRM Ahmedabad, the facility will support the maintenance of high-capacity WAG-12 electric locomotives with 12,000 HP capacity. This will strengthen operations involving heavy and long freight trains.

A WAG-12 electric locomotive was also launched as part of the programme.

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Kavach planned across 404 km

Rail safety forms another major component of the projects. As per the official Railway information, Standard Kavach is planned across 404 km on the Ahmedabad-Palanpur and Ahmedabad-Samakhiyali railway sections at an estimated cost of around Rs 411 crore.

DRM Ahmedabad termed it as a modern train safety system for the two sections.

Automatic signalling across 122.57 km

The project also consists of Automatic Block Signalling across 122.57 km on the Sabarmati-Sanand-Jakhwada and Sabarmati-Kalol-Bhandu Motidau railway sections.

The project has an estimated cost of around Rs 118.83 crore. The signalling upgrade is aimed at supporting safer operations and raising the railway line capacity.

Sabarmati-Sarkhej line to be doubled

Another project in the package is the Rs 313.27 crore doubling of the Sabarmati-Sarkhej railway line. The doubling spans a 21-km section, and it will raise railway capacity and boost connectivity towards the Sarkhej-Dholera region.

DRM Ahmedabad stated that the projects focus on “safe railways, modern technology, better connectivity, green energy and stringer freight movement.”