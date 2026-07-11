India’s first hydrogen-powered train, scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, will stop at 12 stations during its 89-km journey between Jind and Sonipat, according to an operational schedule issued by the Railway Board.

The train, which marks the country’s entry into hydrogen-powered rail operations, is expected to cover the route in around two hours. While the inaugural service has been scheduled for July 17, the date for the commencement of regular passenger operations is yet to be finalised by Northern Railway.

According to the Railway Board’s communication dated July 8, Hydrogen Train No. 74010 will depart from Jind at 7.40 am and reach Sonipat at 9.40 am during regular operations.

12 stations on India’s first hydrogen train route

The train will halt at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni before reaching Sonipat.

On the return journey, Train No. 74009 will leave Sonipat at 10.40 am and arrive in Jind at 1.00 pm, stopping at the same stations.

“The train will operate as a special inaugural service on July 17. The date for the commencement of its regular passenger service has not yet been decided. We have asked the Northern Railway to finalise it at the earliest and inform us accordingly,” a senior Railway Board official said, as per PTI.

The Railway Board has directed Northern Railway to begin regular passenger operations at the earliest after the inauguration, though it has left the final decision on the launch date to the zone.

Hydrogen-powered DEMU to run with additional safety measures

Earlier Railway Board communications had stated that the 10-coach hydrogen-powered DEMU will operate 356 km daily, completing two round trips between Jind and Sonipat. The train has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of around 2,600.

Although the train achieved a maximum speed of 120 kmph during trials, its operational speed during commercial service has been capped at 75 kmph.

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Approved by the Railway Board in May 2026, the train uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate traction power instead of diesel, making it the first such service introduced by Indian Railways.

As an additional safety measure, the Ministry of Railways has directed that trained technical personnel with expertise in hydrogen trainsets will accompany the train during its first three months of operation to address any technical issues that may arise en route.