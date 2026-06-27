A trial run of India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train was held between Delhi and Jind on Friday, with engineers evaluating key safety parameters, including “emergency braking distance and train oscillation,” as per a report by ANI. The development marks another step towards the launch of Indian Railways’ hydrogen fuel-cell-based train project on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

Last month, Indian Railways sanctioned the introduction of a 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset for the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. As per the Ministry of Railways, the train is “all set to start soon” and is likely to function at a maximum speed of 75 kmph using a 1200 KW hydrogen fuel propulsion system.

As per a report by ANI, Friday’s trial focused on “emergency braking distance and train oscillation.” These are two crucial constraints that help in assessing the train’s braking performance and stability before it enters commercial service.

The trial forms part of the safety validation process for the hydrogen-powered train, which is being launched as a cleaner alternative to conventional diesel-powered rail transport.

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What makes the Hydrogen Train a cleaner alternative?

As per the Ministry of Railways, hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission. The ministry has termed it as a cleaner technology and more energy-efficient alternative to fossil fuel-based traction systems.

#WATCH | Haryana: A trial run of a hydrogen train took place today between Delhi and Jind. The trial focused on emergency braking distance and oscillation. (Source: Indian Railways) pic.twitter.com/2UCcK1I6rH — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2026

The ministry also said the initiative places India among a select group of countries, including Germany, China, the United States and Japan. These countries are exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation for sustainable mobility.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been picked as the pilot route for the project. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has already been established at Jind. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has sanctioned the licence needed for storing and dispensing compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

How is Indian Railways preparing the Hydrogen Train for passenger service?

According to the Ministry of Railways, the hydrogen facility has been equipped with a hydrogen compression system for refuelling operations. Technical support infrastructure and critical spares have been put in place to ensure reliable and fail-safe functioning. A standby compressor unit has also been arranged.

The ministry said hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors have been installed at the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing facility and will be inspected regularly to ensure safe operations.

Indian Railways has also prepared the operation and maintenance manuals for both the hydrogen trainset and the hydrogen plant, approved by the Research Designs and Standards Operations (RDSO). Safety audits, standard procedures and maintenance protocols have also been put in place for the proposed maintenance facility at Shakurbasti.

According to the ministry, the approval mandates 24X7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules. In the initial phase, trained technical staff will travel with the train to ensure smooth functioning.

The Ministry of Railways stated that the project is part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to promote innovation, enhance energy efficiency, and support India’s clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals.