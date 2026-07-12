India’s first bullet train service is set to begin operations in phases from August 15, 2027, with the Surat-Bilimora stretch becoming the first operational section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

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The phased commissioning plan will allow completed sections of the 508-km high-speed rail corridor to open to passengers progressively instead of waiting for the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad route to be finished. The approach is aimed at bringing the benefits of high-speed rail to commuters sooner while construction continues on the remaining sections.

Surat-Bilimora to be the first operational section

According to Vaishnaw, the rollout will begin with the Surat-Bilimora section, followed by Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Thane and finally the Ahmedabad-Mumbai stretch.

The Railway Ministry quoted the minister in a social media post, where he said, ”India’s first Bullet Train enters its next chapter. Starting next year, the under-construction Mumbai–Amdavad High-Speed Rail corridor will open phase by phase, beginning with the Surat–Bilimora section.”

Vaishnaw said nearly 80% of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has been completed, with construction progressing steadily towards the target timeline.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor is India’s first bullet train project and is expected to introduce high-speed rail technology, reduce travel time between the two cities, strengthen regional connectivity and support economic activity along the route.

High-speed rail expansion and station redevelopment

Apart from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, Vaishnaw also outlined plans to expand India’s high-speed rail network through additional bullet train corridors centred on Hyderabad.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given three high-speed bullet train corridors to Hyderabad, which will change its landscape,” said Vaishnaw. “This will transform the state, and large parts of Telangana will be covered by the bullet train project… the three directions in which the bullet trains will go, all these three directions will cover many districts of Telangana,” he added, according to ANI.

The minister said the proposed corridors will connect Hyderabad with Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru, further expanding the country’s high-speed rail network.

Vaishnaw also reviewed progress under the government’s Nav-Nirmaan railway station redevelopment programme, noting that 261 railway stations across the country are being modernised. In Telangana, redevelopment has been taken up at stations including Secunderabad, Begumpet and HITEC City.

The Centre has allocated Rs 5,400 crore for railway infrastructure projects in Telangana, covering station redevelopment and other initiatives aimed at improving rail connectivity in the state.