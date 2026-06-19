Have you ever imagined travelling from Surat to Vapi in just a few minutes? That dream is now moving closer to reality as India prepares to launch its first indigenously developed bullet train on the Surat-Vapi section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The project has recently received a major boost as Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), which is manufacturing the trainsets for the project, told The Indian Express that the prototype of India’s bullet train is expected to be ready by early 2027.

The company further said that it is working to roll out the first trainset at the beginning of next year, bringing the country’s high-speed rail dream one step closer to reality.

First Bullet Train to undergo testing before launch

BEML said that after the first bullet train is ready, it will be sent to the Surat depot in Gujarat for testing. The depot is being built by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Before the train begins passenger operations, it will go through several tests to make sure it is safe and performs well. The testing will first take place at BEML’s facility and will then continue at the Surat depot and on the railway track.

The company further told the Indian Express that the testing process is likely to take around four to six months.

Mumbai -Ahmedabad Bullet Train project at glance

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is India’s first high-speed rail line and is currently under construction. It will cover a total distance of 508 km, connecting major cities across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Key Stations on the Route

The project includes 12 planned stations, with 8 in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. The key stops along the route include Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Travel time set to reduce

Once the Bullet Train project is completed, travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to reduce significantly. The current journey, which typically takes around 6 to 8 hours by conventional trains, will be reduced to approximately 2 hours, making travel between the two cities much faster and more convenient for regular commuters.