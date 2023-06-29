scorecardresearch
India’s 23rd Vande Bharat Express receives huge responses from rail passengers – Know its routes, frequency, stoppages, distance and significance

The introduction of the Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will give a massive impetus to the connectivity in the region.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
The new blue and white colour train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad.

Karnataka’s new Vande Bharat Express train has received huge responses from rail passengers. The train introduced on June 27, 2023, is being operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. This is the second semi-high speed train for the state.

Routes and Frequency of Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

The new blue and white colour train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad. It will operate six days a week except Tuesday.

Distance and Travel time of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

The KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 490 km in six hours and 25 minutes.

Stoppages of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

The new age train between KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad will halt at three railway stations. These are – Yesvantpur Junction, Devangere, and SSS Hubballi Junction.

Timings of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express:-

20661 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:

The train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 05:45 hrs. It will reach the destination at 12:10 hrs.

  • Arrival at Yesvantpur Junction – 05:55 hrs
  • Departure from Yesvantpur Junction – 05:57 hrs
  • Arrival at Davangere – 09:15 hrs
  • Departure from Davangere – 09:17 hrs
  • Arrival at SSS Hubballi Junction – 11:30 hrs
  • Departure from SSS Hubballi Junction – 11:35 hrs

20662 Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat:

After a brief halt, the train will again leave for KSR Bangalore from Dharwad railway station at 13:15 hrs. It will reach the destination at 19:45 hrs.

  • Arrival at SSS Hubbali Junction – 13:35 hrs
  • Departure from SSS Hubbali Junction – 13:40 hrs
  • Arrival at Davangere – 15:38 hrs
  • Departure from Davangere – 15:40 hrs
  • Arrival at Yesvantpur Junction -19:13 hrs
  • Departure from Yesvantpur Junction – 19:15 hrs

Significance of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:- 

The introduction of the Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will give a massive impetus to the connectivity in the region. The train will prove to be beneficial for software and business professionals, tourists, and also students coming to IIT, IIIT, Karnatak University, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad as well as pilgrims coming to visit Sri Siddharoodha Swami Math in Hubballi. 

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 06:55 IST

Stock Market

