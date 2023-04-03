India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal-Delhi dashes at speed of 161 kmph! Know connecting routes, frequency and significance

India’s 11th Vande Bharat Express train crossed 160 kmph during its inaugural run on Saturday. This is for the first time in the country that the semi-high speed train has touched the speed of 161 kmph. The train connecting Bhopal and New Delhi (Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati ) was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

11th Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Bhopal Speed:-

Earlier in an order, the Ministry of Railways has said that the Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph over the Agra Cantonment-Tughlakabad section. It touched the speed of 161 kmph between Raja ki Mandi in Agra and Mathura.

Also Read: Good news! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express train on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route – Details here

11th Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Bhopal Distance and travel time:-

The new blue and white color train cuts the travel time between Bhopal and New Delhi by an hour. It covers the distance of 700 km in 07 hours and 30 minutes.

11th Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Bhopal Frequency:-

The train will run on all days except Saturday.

11th Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Bhopal Routes and Stoppages:-

During its journey between New Delhi and Rani Kamalapati, the train will halt at three stations – Agra Cantt., Gwalior Junction, and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi.

Also Read: Tata Steel to manufacture world-class seating systems, interior panels for Vande Bharat Express trains – Details here

11th Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Bhopal Significance:-

This is the first Vande Bharat train for Madhya Pradesh. It will boost rail connectivity with the national capital. This will also improve the tourism in the area as Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Bhojpur and Udayagiri caves. This will also open the opportunities for employment, income and self-employment.

Vande Bharat trains in operation:-

At present, a total of 11 new age trains are operating across various routes in the country. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, and Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express train.