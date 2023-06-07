scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat gets massive response from passengers – full schedule & other details here

The Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train provides a unique opportunity to the travellers to visit the temple of Lord Venkateswara in a faster and more comfortable manner.

Written by Anish Mondal
Updated:
vande bharat express
This is the second semi-high speed train for the two Telugu-speaking states and also for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone. 

Indian Railways’ 16th Vande Bharat Express has witnessed spontaneous response from rail passengers since its inception. The semi-high speed train operates between Secunderabad and Tirupati. It was launched on April 08, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the second semi-high speed train for the two Telugu-speaking states and also for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone. During its introduction, the new age train was launched with eight coaches. However, after seeing the huge response from commuters, the railways doubled the number of coaches in the train on May 17.

Also Read

With this, the seating capacity of the train has also increased from 530 to 1128 seats (104 seats in Executive Class and 1024 seats in AC Chair Car). Last month, the national transporter also reduced the transit time of the blue and white colour train in each direction by 15 minutes. The train now covers the journey in both directions in eight hours and 15 minutes, instead of its earlier duration of 8 hrs 30 minutes.

Also Read
Also Read

About Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:-

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week except Tuesday. During its journey between the two cities and vice versa, the semi-high speed train stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore. The train runs through 10 districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It begins its journey from Secunderabad at 06:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 14:15 hrs.  

Significance of 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

The Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train provides a unique opportunity to the travellers to visit the temple of Lord Venkateswara in a faster and more comfortable manner. The new age train has several world-class features like GPS-based Passenger Information System, automatic sliding doors, reclining seats, CCTV cameras in all coaches, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat etc.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 08:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market