Indian Railways has placed orders worth Rs 839 crore with US-based Wabtec for onboard equipment for its upcoming 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The company will supply braking systems, doors and gangway solutions for trains to be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, reported PTI.

“The agreements, valued at approximately USD 94 million (Rs 839 crore), will enable Indian Railways to increase service availability, reduce maintenance complexity, and improve passenger safety,” Wabtec said in a statement on Tuesday, the PTI report added.

The contract covers the supply and integration support for these systems, along with testing, commissioning and assistance aimed at ensuring their long-term operational reliability.

“As part of the project, Wabtec will supply critical onboard systems, including brake systems, doors, and gangway solutions. The scope includes system delivery, integration support, testing, commissioning, and long-term operational reliability support aligned with Indian Railways’ demand for performance and delivery requirements,” Wabtec said.

ICF targets November deadline for sleeper train design

The order comes as ICF works towards completing the design of the 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. The Chennai-based factory recently said it aims to finalise the design by November 10, 2026, more than four years after the technical specifications were issued. Officials expect the prototype to be ready by May or June 2027.

Wabtec said the contract would support the development of the next generation of sleeper train services in India.

“These orders further reinforce Wabtec’s commitment to support the modernisation of Indian Railways,” said Pascal Schweitzer, President, Wabtec Transit.

“Our success reflects the strength of our technology, local manufacturing capabilities, and ability to meet the rigorous requirements of large-scale rail programmes. We are focused on delivering these world-class systems on schedule and supporting the introduction of the next generation of sleeper rail travel in India,” Schweitzer added.

Medha, Alstom to supply propulsion systems for 50 train sets

The Wabtec contract follows orders placed by the Railway Ministry on December 17, 2024, for propulsion equipment for 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper train sets. Medha is slated to supply systems for 33 rakes, while Alstom will provide equipment for the remaining 17.

The ministry had announced plans in 2023-24 to manufacture ten 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in partnership with ICF Chennai and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). It had also assigned ICF the task of manufacturing 50 rakes of the 24-coach version.

Of the ten 16-coach train sets, one pair entered service in January 2026 on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. Two more pairs are ready for launch on the Delhi-Varanasi and Mumbai-Bengaluru routes, while the other two pairs are at different stages of production at BEML.

ALSO READ Telangana to get 22 Special train services till November 5: Check routes and timings

The sleeper train manufacturing programme also includes 120 16-coach trains being built by Kinet Railway Solutions Ltd, an Indo-Russian joint venture between Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Russia’s Transmashholding. The trains are being manufactured at the company’s facility in Marathwada, Maharashtra, with completion targeted by the end of 2027.

Separately, the BHEL-Titagarh consortium is set to manufacture another 80 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train sets. Some manufacturers have revised delivery schedules in the past due to technical issues.