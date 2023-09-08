scorecardresearch
Indian Railways upgrades Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express halt stations: All you need to know

The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 3149 km in forty five hours and 50 minutes.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The stoppages have been provided on an experimental basis till further orders.

For the convenience of the rail commuters, Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Rajdhani Express. The stoppages have been provided on an experimental basis till further orders. The move will facilitate the passengers during the journey.

Stoppages of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Tri-weekly Rajdhani Express:-

Now, the Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express will halt at 19 stations instead of 18 during its journey between two stations. These are – Kollam Junction, Alleppey, Ernakulam Junction, Thrisur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam and Kota.

Distance and Travel Time of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express:-

The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 3149 km in forty five hours and 50 minutes. This is the fastest train between the two destinations followed by Kerala Express, TVC-NZM Express. Both these trains take 48:20 hrs and 52:30 hrs to cover the same distance.

Frequency of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express:-

The Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express operates thrice a week in both the directions. During its journey between Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin, the train runs on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while in return direction, the train ply on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

Composition of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express:- 

The train has three types of seating arrangements for passengers. These are – AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier and AC First Class. 

Fare of Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express:- 

The fare of Third AC between Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin is Rs 4,060 while the charges of Second AC and First AC are Rs 5,820 and Rs 8,885 respectively. The dynamic fare is applicable in this train i.e. the fare may increase at the time of booking. 

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 14:03 IST

