Indian Railways has upgraded its electrification infrastructure across 596 track km (TKM) in the Kota Division of West Central Railway to support future Vande Bharat services, higher train speeds and increased traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai corridor, Indian Express reported.

The latest phase involved commissioning a modern 2×25 kV traction power supply system across the 128 TKM stretch between Salabad and Murhesi Rampur. With this addition, the total length covered by the advanced traction system in the division has reached 596 TKM.



According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the upgraded infrastructure will cater to the higher power requirements of faster passenger trains and freight services. It is also designed to improve electricity supply capacity, voltage stability and the reliability of traction power.



“As Indian Railways moves towards higher speeds and greater traffic density, a robust and reliable traction power supply system becomes essential. The 2×25 kV system will help meet the increased electrical demand arising from faster trains and more frequent train movements,” the IE report quoted Jain as saying.



Fourth traction substation commissioned at Bharatpur



The division has also commissioned a 2×25 kV traction substation (TSS) at Bharatpur, which has been energised and is operating at full load. This is the fourth such facility in the division, following the commissioning of traction substations at Suwasra, Gangapur City Junction and Ramganj Mandi.



The advanced traction power system now covers three sections: 368 TKM between Nagda and Rawtha Road, 100 TKM between Malarna and Piloda, and 128 TKM between Salabad and Murhesi Rampur.



“The upgraded infrastructure includes 12 Sub-Sectioning Posts (SSPs), seven Sectioning Posts (SPs) and four Traction Substations (TSSs). The newly energised section includes two Sectioning Posts at Salabad and Murhesi Rampur and two Sub-Sectioning Posts at Pingora and Jajanpatti,” Jain added, according to IE report.

These installations form part of the traction network that distributes electricity to trains and allows sections of the overhead power supply to be isolated for maintenance and operational requirements.

How the upgrade will support faster trains



The 2×25 kV traction system is designed to deliver higher electrical power over longer railway sections while limiting voltage drops. This is important as railways prepare for more frequent services and higher power demand from passenger and freight trains.

“The strengthened infrastructure will be particularly beneficial as Indian Railways expands automatic signalling systems, which facilitate the movement of more trains at shorter intervals. With adequate traction power availability, the division will be better equipped to support increased train frequency, high-speed passenger services and heavier freight operations in the future,” he said.

The upgrade also supports the objectives of Indian Railways’ Mission Raftaar, which envisages train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph on the Delhi-Mumbai corridor. A stronger traction power supply network can help meet the electricity demands associated with faster services and increased traffic.

The infrastructure is also expected to support future Vande Bharat services and improve the division’s capacity to handle passenger and freight movement.

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However, the availability of upgraded traction power alone does not mean trains can immediately operate at 160 kmph. Higher speeds also depend on track conditions, signalling and safety systems, rolling stock capabilities and the necessary operational clearances. The electrification upgrade is one component of the wider effort to increase speed and capacity on the Delhi-Mumbai route.