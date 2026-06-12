Passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Rajasthan will get additional rail connectivity this month. Indian Railways has extended the operation of a special train between Yesvantpur and Bikaner and expanded the route of the Yesvantpur-Jaipur Express to Khatipura.

The move is aimed at accommodating higher passenger demand and improving direct access to destinations in Rajasthan without requiring passengers to change trains.

The Railway Board has approved the extension of Train Nos. 06543/06544 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express Special for two more trips. The service will continue operating with its existing schedule, stoppages and coach composition.

Yesvantpur-Bikaner special gets two additional trips

Train No. 06543 Yesvantpur-Bikaner Express Special, which departs from Yesvantpur on Wednesdays, will run for two additional trips on June 17 and June 24, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 06544 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express Special, departing from Bikaner on Saturdays, has been extended for two additional trips on June 20 and June 27, 2026.

Railway officials said the extension has been approved to handle increased passenger traffic on the route.

Yesvantpur-Jaipur Express extended to Khatipura

In a separate development, North Western Railway has extended Train Nos. 20667/20668 Yesvantpur-Jaipur-Yesvantpur Express up to Khatipura.

Train No. 20667 will operate up to Khatipura from June 18, 2026. The train will reach Jaipur at 5:25 am, depart at 5:35 am and arrive at Khatipura at 6:05 am.

Train No. 20668 will originate from Khatipura instead of Jaipur from June 20, 2026. It will leave Khatipura at 9:20 pm, arrive at Jaipur at 9:50 pm and depart from Jaipur at 10:05 pm.

Railways said the extension will provide direct connectivity between Yesvantpur and Khatipura while maintaining existing timings between Yesvantpur and Jaipur.