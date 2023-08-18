Indian Railways latest update: What is a Push Pull Train? Know how will it offer similar travel experience of Vande Bharat Express to passengers

Indian Railways is continuously working to improve its infrastructure and passenger enhancement by introducing new trains, redeveloping railway stations, launching One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme, introduction of PMBJKs stalls, etc. It operates over 10,000 trains every day, of which around 7,000 are passenger trains.

It is the largest rail network in Asia and the world’s second largest under one management. It is serving more than 10 million passengers every day. Of these, the majority of passengers belong from weaker sections or lower income groups. Thus, in order to boost the travel experience of these sections of people, the national transporter is introducing a new train – Push Pull Train.

What is a Push Pull Train?

To provide a similar travel experience of Vande Bharat Express trains in non-AC segment, a Push Pull Train with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches is being manufactured at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

When will the Push Pull Train be launched?

The production of Push Pull Train is going on in full swing. It is likely to be rolled out by this year. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Venkatesan GV, Senior Public Relations Officer (Sr. PRO), Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai said, “Push Pull Trains are likely to be turned out by October.” A total of two such trains are likely to be introduced.

Features of Push Pull Train:-

The Push Pull Train will have improved interiors and best-in-class passenger amenities, as provided in Vande Bharat trains. The train will have closed vestibules, talk back system, fire alarm system etc.

Coaches of Push Pull Train:-

The Push Pull Train will have non-AC compartments with a combo of unreserved and sleeper 3 tier coaches.

Locomotives of Push Pull Train:-

The Push Pull Train will have a specially designed Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW)-built locomotive that will be connected to the train at each end for push pull operation to enable it to travel faster. This new train will have a maximum speed limit of 130 kmph.