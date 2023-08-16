Indian Railways update: Services of some Western Railway trains to be affected due to upgradation work at Dahanu Road today – Know more details

The Western Railway Authority has announced a 3 hours mega block at Dahanu Road station on Wednesday (August 16) in order to carry out major technical upgradation work. Western Railways has notified that a few trains will be affected due to this technical upgradation work.

“Western Railway will have 3 hours mega block at Dahanu Road station for technical upgradation. This block will start at 8.50 am today and will be over by 11.50 am,” said Sumeet Thakur, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

Thakur highlighted that some long-distance trains and Mumbai suburban trains will be affected due to this development. He also added that trains will be regulated, and short-terminated over the course of the 3 hours mega block.

Western Railway converts 49 local trains into 15-car

In other developments, in an attempt to accommodate more commuters, the Western Railway decided to convert 49 Mumbai suburban local trains from 12-car to 15-car from August 15, which means that the carrying capacity of each train has been increased by 25 per cent.

Notably, the suburban network of Western Railways is spread between Churchgate and Dahanu stations and is used by more than 30 lakh commuters every day.

The Western Railway took to social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, and tweeted, “In an initiative to provide better train services over Mumbai Suburban section, WR has converted 49 local train services of 12-car to 15-car services, w.e.f 15.08.23. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. 1394 services including 79 AC local services.”