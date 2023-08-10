scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Railways update: Mumbai Division’s innovative initiative under NINFRIS on Vande Bharat express and Tejas express – Know key details

The passengers who will board these three premium trains, can now have the opportunity to engage with a curated selection of advertisements.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
NINFRIS, NINFRIS policy, NINFRIS full form in railway, central railway, mumbaiu division, mumbai division non-fare revenue, non-fare revenue on vande bharat express, tejas express, indian railways, non fare revenue generation by indian railways,
In addition to these, the initiative will be extended to Train No. 22229/30 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on a pro-rata basis soon.

Indian Railways‘ Mumbai Division has taken a new innovative approach to increase the non-fare revenue earning. This new innovative initiative, known as NINFRIS (New and Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme) aims at enhancing the travel experience of passengers while offering a creative advertising platform. The Mumbai Division falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway zone. 

How will the Central Railway zone raise revenue through NINFRIS?

Under NINFRIS, the zonal railway has made a groundbreaking partnership for the unique and strategic placement of advertisements on the back of food trays at each seat of select premium trains.

Also Read

Contract for placement of advertisements:-

For this collaboration, the Central Railway has awarded the contract to M/s RTC Media Ltd to display advertisements on the back of food trays attached to seats of Chair Car Coaches of selected prominent train services.

Also Read

List of premium trains selected for advertisements:-

The zonal railway has selected three premium trains for this advertisement. These are –

Train No. 22223/24 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express.
Train No. 22225/26 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.
Train No. 22119/20 CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Express.

In addition to these, the initiative will be extended to Train No. 22229/30 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on a pro-rata basis soon.

Duration of Contract:-

The contract spans over a period of one year, with an annual license fee of Rs. 15,09,000/-, exclusive of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). This will lead to additional revenue earning generation for Central Railway (CR).

Also Read

How are these advertisements beneficial for passengers?

The passengers who will board these three premium trains, can now have the opportunity to engage with a curated selection of advertisements. This will add a new touch of novelty to their journey. The strategic placement ensures that the advertisements are easily viewable and non-intrusive, enriching the travel experience without causing any inconvenience to passengers.

Significance of advertisement for Central Railway’s Mumbai Division:-

The contract between Central Railway and M/s RTC Media Ltd shows a mutually beneficial arrangement which supports innovative revenue generation by preserving the comfort and convenience of passengers. The advertisements displayed on the back of food trays will not only create a unique promotional avenue for businesses but also contribute to the overall travel experience.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 06:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS