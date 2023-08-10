Indian Railways‘ Mumbai Division has taken a new innovative approach to increase the non-fare revenue earning. This new innovative initiative, known as NINFRIS (New and Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme) aims at enhancing the travel experience of passengers while offering a creative advertising platform. The Mumbai Division falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway zone.

How will the Central Railway zone raise revenue through NINFRIS?

Under NINFRIS, the zonal railway has made a groundbreaking partnership for the unique and strategic placement of advertisements on the back of food trays at each seat of select premium trains.

Contract for placement of advertisements:-

For this collaboration, the Central Railway has awarded the contract to M/s RTC Media Ltd to display advertisements on the back of food trays attached to seats of Chair Car Coaches of selected prominent train services.

List of premium trains selected for advertisements:-

The zonal railway has selected three premium trains for this advertisement. These are –

Train No. 22223/24 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express.

Train No. 22225/26 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.

Train No. 22119/20 CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Express.

In addition to these, the initiative will be extended to Train No. 22229/30 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on a pro-rata basis soon.

Duration of Contract:-

The contract spans over a period of one year, with an annual license fee of Rs. 15,09,000/-, exclusive of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). This will lead to additional revenue earning generation for Central Railway (CR).

How are these advertisements beneficial for passengers?

The passengers who will board these three premium trains, can now have the opportunity to engage with a curated selection of advertisements. This will add a new touch of novelty to their journey. The strategic placement ensures that the advertisements are easily viewable and non-intrusive, enriching the travel experience without causing any inconvenience to passengers.

Significance of advertisement for Central Railway’s Mumbai Division:-

The contract between Central Railway and M/s RTC Media Ltd shows a mutually beneficial arrangement which supports innovative revenue generation by preserving the comfort and convenience of passengers. The advertisements displayed on the back of food trays will not only create a unique promotional avenue for businesses but also contribute to the overall travel experience.