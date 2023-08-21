Indian Railways update: Integral Coach Factory in Chennai conducts test run of new orange and grey Vande Bharat Express train – Know about its launch and features

Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways will soon introduce a new coloured Vande Bharat Express train on its network. This train has been manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The colour of this ultra modern train will be a mix of orange and grey.

Launch of new coloured Vande Bharat Express:-

It is still not clear the date and time of its launch. In a statement, Venkatesan GV, Senior Public Relations Officer (Sr. PRO), Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai said, ” The Railway Board will decide to which railway it will be sent.”

Test run of new Vande Bharat Express:-

The new orange and grey coloured Vande Bharat Express train was run and tested on the track from Integral Coach Factory to Padi railway flyover. The test was conducted on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Production of Orange and Grey coloured Vande Bharat Express:-

As of now, only one rake with color change has been turned out. In the coming days, the ICF will produce more such trains.

Features of new Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train has the same amenities as the recently manufactured Vande Bharat coaches and has been manufactured with a new color combination. The train will have an increase in seat declining angle, better cushion for seats, better accessibility to mobile-charging points than before. The train will also have an extended footrest in the Executive Chair Cars, Wash Basin with increased depth to avoid splashing of water, and better lighting in toilets.

Development of Gati Shakti Train:-

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has taken up the development of Gati Shakti Train for faster freight transport in Vande Bharat platform. This train will serve e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods and refrigerated commodities.