Another achievement for India and Bangladesh! Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to complete the ongoing rail line project connecting Tripura’s Nischintapur with Bangladesh’s Gangasagar railway station. The trial run on the newly constructed rail line is set to begin next month

The beginning of the new railway line is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Neighborhood First Policy’.

Last week, P Kumaran, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), visited Nischintapur railway yard and held a meeting with railway and IRCON officials. The officials from Border Security Force (BSF), Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Customs, Immigration and National Informatics Centre (NIC) were also present in the meeting.

Trial run on Nischintapur-Gangasagar railway line:-

The trial run is expected to be held on September 9 or 10. Initially, goods trains will be introduced from Gangasagar to Nischintapur. Later it will be extended up to Agartala station. An amount of Rs 1,100 crore has been spent for the rail project between the two nations connecting Agartala with Gangasagar.

Significance of Nischintapur-Gangasagar railway line:-

Also Read South Central Railway commissions longest rail flyover between Gudur and Manubolu! Know its construction history and significance



The new railway project between India and Bangladesh will boost the bilateral relations between the two countries. This will help grow small scale industries in the border area and boost tourism of the North East region, particularly, Tripura. It will also help in export and import of commodities faster and help the local producers to export their products outside the country faster.

Agartala–Akhaura railway line project:-

The Agartala – Akhaura international connectivity rail line project is at an advanced stage of completion. The works for this railway project is going o­n in full swing to connect Agartala, the capital city of Tripura to Akhaura in Bangladesh. The project includes 01 major bridges and 03 minor bridges. After completion of the project, the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka of about 31 hours will be reduced to 10 hours.