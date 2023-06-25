Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled the operation of several trains following the collision of two goods trains at West Bengal’s Onda railway station. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident. Due to this, the rail traffic on Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line of South Eastern Railway (SER) zone has been halted.

Cancellation of Trains:-

12828 PRR-HWH

13506 Asansol-DIGHA

08686 Adra-Kharagpur Passenger

08675 VSU-Adra Passenger

08677 VSU-DHN Passenger

18027 Kharagpur-Asansol Express

12883 SRC-PRR Express

18035 Kharagpur-HTE Express

18024 GMO-Kharagpur Express

08657 Adra-Asansol Passenger

08173 Asansol-Tata MEMU

18013 Adra-BKSC

18036 HTE-Kharagpur

08695/08696 BKSC-RNC-BKSC

Diversion of Trains

12816 Anand Vihar Terminal-Puri Express will be diverted via Adra-CNI-TATA-HIJ

12949 PBR-SRC Express will be diverted via PRR-TATA-KGP

18628 RNC-HWH will be diverted via KSX-PRR-TATA-Kharagpur

Short Termination of Trains

18004 Howrah-Adra Express will be short terminate at IBL

18085 Kharagpur-Ranchi will be shortly terminated at GSL and rake back to Kharagpur

Meanwhile, the zonal railways has restored the services on the Adra-Midnapore section. After restoration, the first train 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express passed the site at 08:35 hrs.

The accident comes within 20 days after the horrific triple train accident at Odisha’s Balasore, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. More than 289 passengers lost their lives while around 1000 were injured in the train crash. A high level probe is being conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In addition, the railways is also regulating the train services on Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division due to the scheduled track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station. A total of 21 long distance trains have been cancelled while two trains were diverted and short terminated.