Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled the operation of several trains following the collision of two goods trains at West Bengal’s Onda railway station. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident. Due to this, the rail traffic on Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line of South Eastern Railway (SER) zone has been halted.
Cancellation of Trains:-
- 12828 PRR-HWH
- 13506 Asansol-DIGHA
- 08686 Adra-Kharagpur Passenger
- 08675 VSU-Adra Passenger
- 08677 VSU-DHN Passenger
- 18027 Kharagpur-Asansol Express
- 12883 SRC-PRR Express
- 18035 Kharagpur-HTE Express
- 18024 GMO-Kharagpur Express
- 08657 Adra-Asansol Passenger
- 08173 Asansol-Tata MEMU
- 18013 Adra-BKSC
- 18036 HTE-Kharagpur
- 08695/08696 BKSC-RNC-BKSC
Diversion of Trains
- 12816 Anand Vihar Terminal-Puri Express will be diverted via Adra-CNI-TATA-HIJ
- 12949 PBR-SRC Express will be diverted via PRR-TATA-KGP
- 18628 RNC-HWH will be diverted via KSX-PRR-TATA-Kharagpur
Short Termination of Trains
- 18004 Howrah-Adra Express will be short terminate at IBL
- 18085 Kharagpur-Ranchi will be shortly terminated at GSL and rake back to Kharagpur
Meanwhile, the zonal railways has restored the services on the Adra-Midnapore section. After restoration, the first train 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express passed the site at 08:35 hrs.
The accident comes within 20 days after the horrific triple train accident at Odisha’s Balasore, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. More than 289 passengers lost their lives while around 1000 were injured in the train crash. A high level probe is being conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In addition, the railways is also regulating the train services on Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division due to the scheduled track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station. A total of 21 long distance trains have been cancelled while two trains were diverted and short terminated.