scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Railways transforms rail infrastructure in Tamil Nadu! 160-km-long Madurai-Tuticorin Doubling Project complete

“This will enhance line capacity & reduce travel time b/w Chennai and Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and towns in South Tamil Nadu,” said the Ministry of Railways, on Thursday.

Written by Anurag Kumar
Updated:
Indian Railways,
Tamil Nadu comes under the Southern Railway (SR), headquartered in Chennai (the capital city of the state).

The Indian Railways has transformed rail infrastructure in the Tamil Nadu state of India. 160-km-long Madurai-Tuticorin Doubling Project is 100 per cent completed with Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) Inspection.

“This will enhance line capacity & reduce travel time b/w Chennai and Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and towns in South Tamil Nadu,” said the Ministry of Railways, on Thursday.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu comes under the Southern Railway (SR), headquartered in Chennai (the capital city of the state). SR is one of the 19 zones of Indian Railways. Created in independent India, it is the earliest of the 19 zones of the Indian Railways.

Also Read
Also Read

On 14 April 1951, by merging three state railways, (the Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway, the South Indian Railway Company, and the Mysore State Railway), it was created.

After undertaking some gauge conversion projects and the creation of new lines, Southern Railway has emerged as the 4th largest zone. Interestingly, the trains operated by the southern railway are rated the cleanest.

There are six divisions in Southern Railway zone – Chennai, Madurai, Palghat, Trichy, Trivandrum and Salem.

More Stories on
railways
tamil nadu

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 21:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS