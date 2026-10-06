Indian Railways update: Southern Railway has announced changes to train services across its Tiruchchirappalli, Palakkad, Salem and Thiruvananthapuram divisions in October 2026 due to fixed-time corridor blocks planned for safety and maintenance work.

The changes include partial cancellation, diversion, rescheduling and regulation of several train services. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check the revised schedules before starting their journey.

Southern Railway trains partially cancelled

Train No. 22651 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Palakkad Superfast Express will be short-terminated at Palakkad Town instead of Palakkad Junction from October 9 to 29. The service will not operate between Palakkad Town and Palakkad Junction.

Similarly, Train No. 22652 Palakkad Junction-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express will not operate between Palakkad Junction and Palakkad Town from October 10 to 29. The train will instead originate from Palakkad Town at 16:04 hours, its scheduled departure time from that station.

Southern Railway has also announced diversions for several long-distance services, with some trains skipping Coimbatore and receiving additional stoppages at Podanur.

These trains will run on diverted routes

Train No. 16159 Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express, scheduled to depart Chennai Egmore at 23:10 hours on October 6 and 13, will be diverted via Irugur and Podanur. It will skip Pilamedu, Coimbatore North and Coimbatore.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 23:15 hours on October 16, will take the Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad route. It will additionally stop at Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla and Chengannur.

Train No. 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express will be diverted via Podanur and Irugur on October 4, 7 and 8, skipping Coimbatore. It will have an additional stop at Podanur from 12:15 to 12:20 hours.

Train No. 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Junction Express, which departed Patna at 14:00 hours on October 2, will also run via Irugur and Podanur, bypassing Coimbatore. It will stop at Podanur from 10:32 to 10:35 hours.

Train No. 12626 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala Superfast Express, which left New Delhi at 20:10 hours on October 2, will similarly be diverted via Irugur and Podanur and skip Coimbatore. It will stop at Podanur from 12:30 to 12:35 hours.

Train No. 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, scheduled to depart Dibrugarh at 19:00 hours on October 4 and 11, will take the Irugur-Podanur route instead of its regular route through Coimbatore. An additional Podanur stop will be provided from 12:30 to 12:35 hours.

Train No. 22815 Bilaspur-Ernakulam Junction Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 08:15 hours on October 5 and 12, will also run via Irugur and Podanur, skipping Coimbatore. The additional Podanur halt will be from 15:42 to 15:45 hours.

Train No. 16620 Dhanbad-Podanur Amrit Bharat Express, scheduled to depart Dhanbad at 14:00 hours on October 5 and 12, will be diverted via Irugur and Podanur and will skip its Coimbatore stoppage.

Train No. 22620 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur Express, scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 01:25 hours on October 14, will run via Podanur and Irugur. It will skip its regular Coimbatore stoppage but will have an additional stop at Coimbatore from 13:10 to 13:15 hours.

Train No. 20629 Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express, scheduled to leave Secunderabad at 14:25 hours on October 13, will be diverted via Irugur and Podanur, skipping Coimbatore. The train will stop at Podanur from 09:10 to 09:15 hours.

One train rescheduled, four services to be regulated

Southern Railway has also changed the departure time of Train No. 22676 Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Cholan Superfast Express on October 27. Instead of leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 12:10 hours, the train will depart at 12:35 hours, a delay of 25 minutes.

Four other services will be regulated en route because of the maintenance blocks.

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10:40 hours on October 14, will be delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes en route.

Train No. 17077 Charlapalli-Tiruchchirappalli Express, departing Charlapalli at 17:20 hours on October 14, will face a 40-minute delay en route.

Train No. 06118 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Special, scheduled to leave Kollam at 18:45 hours on October 9 and 16, will be regulated for 35 minutes en route.

Train No. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Junction Express, scheduled to depart Tatanagar at 05:00 hours on October 16, will be delayed by 45 minutes en route.