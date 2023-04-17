Indian Railways to upgrade Gujarat’s New Bhuj station – A stunning makeover underway!

Indian Railways is carrying out a major transformation of railway stations across the country. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the national transporter has identified 1,275 stations for upgradation and modernisation work.

In this context, 87 stations are in Gujarat. Of these, New Bhuj Railway Station deserves special mention. The New Bhuj Railway Station falls under the jurisdiction of Western Railway (WR) zone.

Theme of New Bhuj railway station redevelopment:-

The New Bhuj railway station is being developed as a state-of-the-art smart railway station which is modelled on the theme of Rann of Kutch.

Construction work of redevelopment of New Bhuj railway station:-

The modernisation work of the New Bhuj railway station is in full swing. The station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 179.87 crore. The construction work is targeted to be completed in 24 months. The Engineering Procurement and Construction mode (EPC) has been awarded.

The Site Survey, GeoTechnical investigation, and utility mapping have been completed. Currently, the batching plant installation and fabrication yard work is in progress. The demolition of the main building is also being undertaken.Design of New Bhuj railway station:-

The zonal authorities have placed a miniature model of the upcoming station at the station premises. This move aims to give the rail passengers and travellers an idea and feel of the future station. The design of the station has been developed as a smart station with green building certification. This will provide a pleasant atmosphere.

Roadmap to revamp New Bhuj railway station:-

The new station complex will have segregated entry and exits for passengers. This will be congestion and conflict free. The premise will have adequate concourse and waiting spaces consisting of passenger amenities and facilities, above the platforms to avoid overcrowding o­n platforms.

The main building of the station will be around 970 sq meters with ample space for circulation, concourse, and waiting space. The concourse area will be spread across 3,240 sq meters.

The entire station premise will have better Wi-Fi coverage. It will be fully divyangjan friendly. The station will have 13 lifts, and 10 escalators. It will also have a parking facility for both two-wheelers and four wheelers.