The Ministry of Railways has announced a set of measures to reduce crowding and enhance safety at 76 major railway stations across India, especially during peak travel hours. The plan includes permanent holding areas and better on-ground coordination to make station operations smoother.

The ministry stated that passenger holding areas will be created outside platforms at the identified stations so that crowds can be monitored in a more organised manner. These spaces will be equipped with seating, toilets, drinking water, ticketing facilities, security arrangements, and information display systems. At New Delhi Railway Station, such a holding area has already been commissioned with facilities including automatic ticket vending machines, extra ticket counters, CCTV cameras, luggage scanners, public announcement systems, electronic train information boards, improved lighting, RO water, HVLS fans, door frame metal detectors, and separate toilets for men, women, and Divyangjans.

What are holding areas meant to do?

The idea is to prevent platforms from becoming overcrowded during rush hours. Instead of allowing uncontrolled passengers to build up, travellers can wait in designated areas that offer basic amenities and more orderly movement.

How will access to the platform change?

The railways plan to introduce full access control at these stations. Passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be allowed direct entry to platforms. Those who are without tickets or with waitlisted tickets will be made to remain in designated waiting zones outside.

What new infrastructure is being added?

Two standard designs for wider foot-over bridges that are 12 metres and 6 metres wide. These have been developed and will be installed across stations. AI-enabled CCTV cameras are also being set up for close monitoring, while war rooms at major stations will bring officers from different departments together for quicker crowd management decisions.

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What other changes are being launched?

The Railway Ministry stated that heavily crowded stations will get new digital communication tools such as calling systems, announcement systems, and walkie-talkies. Staff and service personnel will receive QR-based ID cards and new uniforms for easy identification during emergencies.

A senior officer will be appointed as Station Director at major stations with financial powers for immediate improvements. The official will also be authorised to regulate ticket sales in line with station capacity and train availability.