Indian Railways to soon begin second Vande Bharat Express for THESE Telugu-speaking states

Good news for Telugu- speaking states! Indian Railways is set to operate another Vande Bharat Express train for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh soon. The semi-high speed train is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week. This train is also going to be the first new age train to be launched in FY 2023-24.

The blue and white colour train will run between Secunderabad and Tirupati. It will also cut the travel time between the two cities. It will cover a distance of 660.77 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. This is also the second semi-high speed train for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Frequency:-

The Second Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad will run on all days except Tuesday.

Route:-

During its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati, the train is likely to halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

The first Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad was launched on January 15, 2023. It connects Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam. It covers a distance of 699 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. The train fare between two stations is Rs 1,665 for AC Chair Car and Rs 3,120 for Executive Chair Car.

The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed train is getting much more popular among the passengers. Presently, a total of 11 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across the country. Last week, PM Modi flagged off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

Secunderabad Railway station:-

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station. The Secunderabad Railway station is one of the busy railway stations of South Central Railway zone. The Station is being revamped at a cost of Rs 719 crore and will provide world-class railway infrastructure and amenities.