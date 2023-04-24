Indian Railways to soon begin production of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express at THIS factory – Details here

Indian Railways will begin the production of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express trains by August, 2023. The efforts to manufacture the new semi-high speed train is in full swing. The centre has sanctioned Rs 600 crore to set up the coach factory at Latur and to begin the operations at the earliest.

Contract details of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express:-

Presently, the tendering process for 120 advanced new age trains is in the final stages and the contract will be finalised soon. The contract process is underway with a consortium of Russia and Indian Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

On Sunday, Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve inspected the factory and reviewed the progress with the senior railway officials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to launch 400 new blue and white colour trains in the country. To make this successful and to meet the demand, the national transporter has decided to manufacture this new ultra modern train in its three factories in the financial year 2023-24.

These are – Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Rae Bareilly-based Modern Coach Factory, and Latur-based Rail Coach Factory. In FY 2023-24, the railways have planned to manufacture a total of 67 trains or 1,072 coaches.

Recently, the parliamentary standing committee on Railways has expressed concern over the production of Vande Bharat Express. In a report, tabled in both the houses of the Parliament, the committee has advised the national transporter to escalate the production work to meet the target and the aspirations of the rail commuters.

Vande Bharat Express in operation:-

Presently, a total of 14 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating on different routes across the country. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, Hazrat Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, and Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express train.