South Western Railway will operate special trains between Hubballi and Khatipura, and Mysuru and Darbhanga, to accommodate additional passenger demand during the Deepavali and Chhath festival season. The services will run between late October and December 2026, with six trips in each direction on the Hubballi-Khatipura route and five trips in each direction on the Mysuru-Darbhanga route.

The additional services are intended to provide more travel options for passengers during the festive period, with both trains covering several major cities and railway stations along their routes.

Hubballi-Khatipura special train: Schedule and stoppages

Train No. 07371 SSS Hubballi-Khatipura Express Special will depart from SSS Hubballi at 11:50 pm every Saturday from October 31 to December 5, 2026, reaching Khatipura at 2:40 pm on Mondays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07372 Khatipura-SSS Hubballi Express Special will leave Khatipura at 8:45 pm every Monday from November 2 to December 7, arriving at SSS Hubballi at 9:30 am on Wednesdays.

The trains will stop at Gadag, Hole Alur, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavana Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur in both directions.

The service will have 20 coaches, comprising three AC 2-Tier coaches, two AC 3-Tier Economy coaches, five AC 3-Tier coaches, four Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans with generator cars.

Mysuru-Darbhanga special train: Timings and route

South Western Railway will also run five trips in each direction between Mysuru and Darbhanga to manage the festive rush.

Train No. 06211 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 8:05 pm every Tuesday from October 27 to November 24, 2026, and reach Darbhanga at 11:30 am on Fridays.

The return service, Train No. 06212 Darbhanga-Mysuru Express Special, will leave Darbhanga at 7:05 am every Saturday from October 31 to November 28 and arrive at Mysuru at 7:10 pm on Mondays.

The trains will stop at Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Chikjajur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Raybag, Kudachi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna Junction, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama Junction, Barauni Junction and Samastipur in both directions.

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The Mysuru-Darbhanga special trains will have 24 coaches, including one AC First Class-cum-AC 2-Tier coach, one AC 2-Tier coach, two AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, eight General Second Class coaches and two Second Class luggage-cum-brake vans with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.