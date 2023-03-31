IRCTC to soon run tourism special Bharat Gaurav train from Kolkata to 5 Jyotirlingas – Fares, discounts and other details

Indian Railways is all set to flag off Eastern India’s first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train from Kolkata in May. A senior railway official said on Thursday that the train will depart from Kolkata on May 20 to visit five Jyotirlingas. IRCTC is providing 700 seats for the journey in a new LHB rake, a PTI report quoted Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora as saying. The pilgrimage will depart from Kolkata station and visit Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar, and Trimbakeshwar over 11 nights and 12 days, he added.

Boarding, deboarding stations and discount offered

Tourists will board and deboard at various stations throughout West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The GM announced that the booking for the travel package is now open and that a 33% discount is being offered in all categories.

According to another IRCTC senior official, the pilgrim package is divided into three categories: Economy (Sleeper Class) with 315 seats, Standard (3 AC) with 297 seats, and Comfort (2 AC) with 44 seats.

Fares and inclusions

The senior official further stated that the fares for each passenger boarding the tour will be Rs 20,060 for Sleeper, Rs 31,800 for 3 AC, and Rs 41,600 for 2 AC. The fares are inclusive of hotel accommodations, vegetarian food, and road transportation, among other amenities.

Earlier this week, the Indian Railways proposed to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourists train for its upcoming ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’. This rail tour package will begin from Secunderabad on April 18, 2023. The seven nights and eight days tour will conclude on April 25, 2023 at Secunderabad.

During the tour, boarding and deboarding will be available at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram stations.