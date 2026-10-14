Indian Railways is set to operate around 3.4 lakh regular train trips between October 1 and November 30, 2026, to manage the festive-season rush, compared with 3.3 lakh trips during the same period last year. As of October 13, the national transporter had notified 8,454 special train trips to accommodate passengers travelling for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath, reported The Indian Express.

According to the Ministry of Railways, regular services will remain the mainstay of its festive travel arrangements. More than 16,000 additional regular service trips have been scheduled compared with last year, including through the regularisation of special trains and the introduction of new services.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have more than 37,000 regular service trips during the festive period, followed by Bihar with over 31,000 and West Bengal with more than 27,000.

Festive travel: Railways to add 49 special trains for Bengal routes

Indian Railways has planned 49 special trains connecting West Bengal and other destinations in the eastern region to handle the expected increase in passenger traffic during Durga Puja. These services are scheduled to originate between October 13 and October 20, 2026.

The additional trains will connect major stations in West Bengal, including Howrah, Kolkata, Sealdah, Santragachi, Shalimar, Malda Town and Asansol. New Jalpaiguri and other destinations in the eastern region will also be covered.

Of the 49 planned special trains, 27 will originate from the Northern Railway region, 14 from the Southern Railway region and eight from the Western Railway region.

Bihar leads states in special train services as festive demand rises

Bihar has the highest number of notified special train trips among states, with 2,057 services. Uttar Pradesh follows with 1,056 trips, while Delhi accounts for 975, Maharashtra for 836 and West Bengal for 464.

“Puja Special trains are planned to add capacity over and above regular services on selected routes and dates, helping provide more travel options during periods of heightened demand,” it said, reported The Indian Express.

The Railways said it could announce more services depending on passenger demand and operational requirements during the festive season.

Alongside special trains, the national transporter has increased capacity on existing services by permanently adding 412 coaches compared with the previous year. The additional coaches include 75 General Class coaches, aimed at providing more accommodation for passengers travelling during the festive period.