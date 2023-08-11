Indian Railways to redevelop Uttar Pradesh’s Darshan Nagar station under Amrit Bharat scheme – Check modern facilities and much more

With the Ram Mandir construction going on at a rapid pace in Ayodhya, here’s good news for commuters looking to visit the holy city. The Indian Railways has decided to reshape the Darshan Nagar Railway Station, which is close to the temple, under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station scheme. PM Narendra Modi earlier virtually laid the foundation for the station on August 6.

The government has decided to revamp the station, keeping in mind the increasing footfall of pilgrims in the holy city. After its redevelopment, the station will not only be beautiful but will also be equipped with all the modern facilities. It will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 21.9 crore. It may be noted that Darshan Nagar is also a very important tourist spot with the famous Surya Kund just 1 kilometre away from the station.

Modern facilities

Once completed, Darshan Nagar Railway Station will have all the modern facilities, which include – a modern waiting room, food plaza, cafeteria, retail shops, baby feeding room, locker room, modern furniture, business meeting rooms, and executive lounge, among others. Apart from these, authorities are also planning to widen the roads in the circulating area, along with a good parking space, beautify signage to give proper direction to travelers and develop a green belt at the station. A 12-metre overbridge will also be constructed.

Apart from this station, the government is also looking to develop ten other stations that fall under the Lucknow division, which also include Barabanki, Akbarpur, Shahganj, and Pratapgarh.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the centre is looking to redevelop a large number of stations across the country. It has decided to develop 138 stations under the scheme that are located in seven states including Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Jharkhand. The development of these stations will be done under the “Virasat Bhi, Vikaas Bhi.”

Earlier on August 6, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations, which will be done at the total cost of Rs 24, 470 crore.