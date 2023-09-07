Indian Railways to launch third line between Haridaspur-Byree railway stations in Odisha

Good news for railway passengers! Indian Railways is all set to launch a third line between Haridaspur and Byree railway stations in Odisha. According to an official, the third line between Haridaspur and Byree railway stations in Odisha on the Howrah-Chennai main line was commissioned on Tuesday (September 5).

The 16.80 km Haridaspur-Byree railway line constitutes an integral segment of the ongoing crucial Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line initiative.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the South Eastern Circle, Kolkata, conducted an extensive inspection of this section. During the inspection, a meticulous assessment of all safety aspects took place, and a speed trial was also executed to assess the feasibility of train traffic.

60 percent work of Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project completed

The Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project, situated on the Howrah-Chennai main line between Bhadrak and Cuttack stations, within the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), is progressing at a brisk pace, with over 60 percent of the work already accomplished, as confirmed by an official statement.

According to a press release by ECoR, this was possible due to a consistent review of project works by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister is prioritising the development of railway infrastructure in the region, it said.

The Bhadrak-Nergundi third-line project is poised to stimulate the region’s economy and streamline train operations along the Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

General manager Manoj Sharma advised officials to expedite the completion of various ongoing projects within the East Coast Railway’s jurisdiction. Furthermore, he has encouraged officials to collaborate with stakeholders, including state government officials, to facilitate the timely execution of these projects.