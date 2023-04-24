Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for ‘Puri Gangasagar Bhavya Kashi Yatra’ – All details here

Indian Railways will operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for upcoming ‘Puri Gangasagar Bhavya Kashi Yatra’. This rail tour package will begin from Pune on April 28, 2023. The nine nights and 10 days tour will conclude on May 07, 2023 at Pune.

During the journey, the boarding and deboarding is available at a few selected railway stations. The tour will showcase important religious destinations of Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Also Read: Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav tourist train starts service for Ganga Pushkarala Yatra – Details Inside

List of places to visit:-

The visitors will be able to see the famous temples and other pilgrimage places such as –

Puri – Jangannath Temple, Konark Temple, and Lingraj Temple

Gaya – Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya

Varanasi – Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghat

Prayagraj – Triveni Sangam

Kolkata – Kali Bari and Ganga Sagar

Seats in Bharat Gaurav Tourist train:-

A total of 750 passengers can travel in this train. The train has three categories of coaches – one 2ND AC coach, three 3rd AC coaches, and 7 Sleeper Class coaches. The national transporter has made the tour price attractive for the tourists for maximizing the occupancy of the train.

IRCTC Puri Gangasagar Bhavya Kashi Yatra inclusion:-

Also Read: Indian Railways embarks Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra’ – Details Inside

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an all-inclusive tour to encompass a comfortable journey in the exclusive LHB rake of Bharat Gaurav train. The rail tour package includes – on-board and off-board meals, road transfers and sightseeing in quality buses, accommodation arrangement as per itinerary, service of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping services.

About Bharat Gaurav Tourist train:-

The railways has introduced this train on the line of govt’s concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. These theme-based trains have been conceptualized to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of the country to the domestic tourists as well as to the international tourists.