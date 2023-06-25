Indian Railways to introduce 3rd Vande Bharat Express for Madhya Pradesh soon – Here’s what BG Mallya, GM, ICF says

Vande Bharat Express update: Indian Railways will introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Madhya Pradesh. This is going to be the third train for the state and second for the West Central Railway (WCR) zone.

The new rake is likely to reach Bhopal on Sunday. In a video message, BG Mallya, General Manager, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai said, “ICF has turned out 25th Vande Bharat train on Saturday. This train is going to Bhopal. The Vande Bharat trains are capturing the hearts of all Indians.”

Route and Frequency of Madhya Pradesh’s third Vande Bharat Express:-

The new blue and white colour train is likely to run between Rani Kamlapati and Indore. The train will operate six days a week except Sunday.

Composition of Rani Kamlapati-Indore Vande Bharat Express:-

The semi-high speed train between Rani Kamlapati and Indore is composed of eight coaches.

Two more Vande Bharat trains for Madhya Pradesh!



Coming Soon for better connectivity and convenience between the three major cities of Madhya Pradesh,

Rani Kamlapati-Indore & Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur#IndianRailways #VandeBharat #VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/ZxFoOuUoul — West Central Railway (@wc_railway) June 24, 2023

Stoppage of Rani Kamlapati-Indore Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between Rani Kamlapati and Indore, the train is likely to halt at one station – Ujjain. However, the final decision will be taken by the Railway Board (RB).

Travel time of Bhopal-Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express:-

The new age train is expected to cover the distance of around 218 km in less than three hours. Presently, the fastest trains between two cities are: Bhopal-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Intercity Express and Rani Kamlapati- Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express. Both the trains take three hours and 55 minutes to cover the same distance.

Last week, the zonal railway successfully conducted the trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur, The trial run was completed in presence of senior Railway officials. Both the trains are likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week. The national transporter has targeted to launch 75 such trains by August 15, 2023.