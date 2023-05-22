Indian Railways to introduce 18th Vande Bharat Express soon – Know route, distance, travel time and significance

Indian Railways is set to introduce the country’s 18th Vande Bharat Express by next month. This new semi-high speed train will connect West Bengal with Assam. This is going to be the first blue and white colour train for the north eastern states and third for the state of West Bengal.

Route of North East India’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train will be maintained and operated by the North East Frontier Railway zone (NFR). The train will run between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Guwahati. The 16 coaches reached the NJP railway station last week.

Trial run of New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-

The train run of Vande Bharat Express between NJP and Guwahati has commenced.

Distance and Travel time of NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover a distance of more than 400 kms in less than six hours.

Significance of NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:-

The launch of semi-high speed trains in the north eastern states will boost the socio-economic growth of the region. This will give a fillip to the tourism sector of the area. This ultra modern train will also save the journey time of the passengers. The train will prove to be beneficial for the people of Guwahati and its neighbouring areas.

Railways introduced 5 Vande Bharat Express in FY 2023-24:-

The national transporter has launched five semi-high speed trains in the FY 2023-24. These are: Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.The railways has planned to launch more Vande Bharat Express in the current fiscal. For this, it has ramp up its production.