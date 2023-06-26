Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is going to introduce a semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, on several routes across India. The national transporter has planned to launch five blue and white colour trains on different routes this week. All these trains will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rani Kamlapati Railway (Bhopal) station on June 27, 2023.

Routes of Vande Bharat Express:-

The five Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched on – Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur, Rani Kamlapati-Indore, KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad, Patna-Ranchi, and Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon routes.

Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

The Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week. During its journey between the two cities, the train will halt at three stations – Narsinghpur, Piparia, and Narmadapuram. The train will cover a distance of 331 km in 04:30 hrs.

Rani Kamlapati-Indore Vande Bharat Express

The Rani Kamlapati-Indore Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week. The train will halt at Ujjain station only. It will cover a distance of around 218 km in less than three hours.

KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

This new ultra modern train will reduce the travel time between the two cities. The commuters can travel a distance of 490 km in less than seven hours. The train will halt at three railway stations. These are: Yesvantpur Junction, Davangare, and SSS Hubbali.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

This new age train is going to be the first blue and white colour train for Jharkhand and Bihar. The train will be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone. The commuters can travel a distance of more than 410 km in less than six hours.

Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express for Goa and fourth for Maharashtra. The introduction of the blue and white colour will fulfill the long pending demands of both the cities. Earlier, the train was scheduled to launch on June 03, 2023. However, the event was cancelled following the deadliest accident of Coromandel Express.