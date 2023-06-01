Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is set to roll out the country’s 19th Vande Bharat Express. This new semi-high speed train will connect Goa and Maharashtra. The blue and white colour train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway (CR) said, “Possible date for operation of new Vande Bharat is June 03, 2023.”

Route of Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

The new semi-high speed train will connect Maharashtra and Goa. The train will begin its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and will conclude at Madgaon. Last week, the trial run was conducted between the two stations. This will be the first such train for Goa.

At present, three blue and white colour trains are plying from Mumbai. These are: Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur.

Speed of Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express train will touch the speed of 120 kmph during its journey between Mumbai and Madgaon.

Distance and travel time of Mumbai and Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

The semi-high speed train will cover a distance of 765 km in around eight hours. This will reduce the travel time between the two cities by two hours. Currently, the fastest trains between two cities are CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Express and CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express. Both the trains took 08:50 hrs and 09:00 hrs respectively to cover the same distance.

Timetable of CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express:-

On its inauguration day, the train will commence its journey from Madgaon railway station at 10:30 hrs and will reach CSMT by 17:00 hrs.

Vande Bharat Express launched in FY 2023-24:-

The national transporter has launched seven semi-high speed trains in the FY 2023-24. These are: Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, Howrah-Puri, and NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express.