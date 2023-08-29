scorecardresearch
Indian Railways to install facial recognition system on several stations! At least 200 stations to undergo complete security overhaul – Details here

This move aims to enhance the security measures by integrating it with the latest database of recorded criminal activities being committed in and around the railway stations.

Written by FE Online
Indian railways facial recognition system, Indian Railways latest news, Financial express Indian Railways, Indian railways latest news
As per the railways, there are at least 200 stations which will be undergoing a complete security overhaul. (IE)

The Indian Railways is planning to install a facial recognition system (FRS) based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology at all the major stations under the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR). The plan includes the installation of the technology at the Patna Junction, The Times of India reported.

This move aims to enhance the security measures by integrating it with the latest database of recorded criminal activities being committed in and around the railway stations. The ECR chief public relation officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar reiterated railways commitment to ensure foolproof safety of passengers during their journeys and on the railway stations. Stressing on the footfall Patna Junction witnesses daily, Kumar said the station has become a hub of passenger trains. “Thus railways intends to provide a state of the art security system on a par with airport at all the major stations,” he added. The FRS will act as a boon in the railways’ attempt to control criminal activities on station premises, he further said.

Railway Board sources have said the installation of the FRS technology at all major stations across the country will be a major breakthrough for the railways. An RPF team had earlier hatched a security plan after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. However, the plan could not come to fruition due to several reasons.

As per the railways, there are at least 200 stations which will be undergoing a complete security overhaul. Out of these 200 stations, a few will fall under the ECR jurisdiction. “Security measures like provision of FRS, luggage scanner, sniffers and random luggage check are the needs of hours at a time when threats from terrorists, Maoist outfits, harassment of women passengers and habitual offenders are looming large at most of the stations in Bihar and Jharkhand,” a senior RPF officer said.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 14:54 IST

