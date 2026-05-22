Indian Railways is planning to improve safety across stations and trains by using new technology like artificial intelligence (AI), CCTV cameras, and drones. The main aim is to quickly detect any unusual activity and respond faster to prevent accidents or other incidents.

This step comes after recent incidents on railway routes, including the derailment of three coaches of the Ujjaini Express in Rishikesh and a fire incident on the Rajdhani Express near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. These incidents caused concern among passengers and highlighted the need for stronger safety systems.

A security review meeting was held in New Delhi at Rail Bhawan to analyse the incidents and discuss safety improvements The review meeting was chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officials.

More CCTV cameras with AI monitoring

Indian Railways is planning to install more CCTV cameras at stations, platforms, and other important areas. These cameras will not only record video but will also use AI to detect anything unusual in real time. For example, the system may alert officials if it spots unattended bags, unusual crowd movement, or suspicious behaviour. The AI system can also help in quickly identifying overcrowded zones to prevent stampedes or delays.

Drones to watch tracks and stations

In some areas, drones may also be used to monitor railway tracks and station surroundings. This will be especially helpful during busy travel times, festivals, or large crowds when it becomes difficult to monitor everything from the ground. Drones can help security teams get a wider view of the area and quickly identify any issues on tracks or around stations.

Indian Railways is also focusing on improving its cyber security systems to protect its digital networks and passenger data. Since many railway services like ticket booking, train tracking, and payments are now online, strong cyber protection has become very important.