Indian Railways to ensure safety! RPF conducts month-long security drive to build confidence among train passengers

Playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of passengers as well as railway infrastructure, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a one-month long drive in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police and detected 306 cases of robbery, theft by drugging in trains and at stations.

According to the Ministry of Railways, as many as 339 offenders were arrested for chain snatching, pick pocketing, robbery, luggage lifting, illegal possession of arms and ammunition and specific offenses against the body of women.

In a bid to checkmat drugging incidents at railway stations and in running trains, the RPF conducted 16715 drives that involved preventing security checks in 30,205 trains ensuring that no passenger becomes a victim of drugging incidents, said the Ministry of Railways.

In line with the Modi government’s stand to enhance the experience of railway passengers, the pan-India month-long drive put focus on curbing anti-social behaviour and ensuring a safe, peaceful and comfortable journey for passengers. During the festive season when volumes of passengers increase, trains witness crime related incidents.

In its joint action against the carrying and consumption of alcohol in trains, RPF conducted 16,872 raids and booked 43 individuals under the provisions of the Railways Act, said the ministry. RPF handed over 71 individuals to other law enforcement agencies for taking legal action as they were found to be in violation of the rules against alcohol consumption and carriage on trains.

The consumption of alcohol on trains poses a menace to the safety of passengers. Sometimes it leads to unruly behaviour causing discomfort to commuters.

The proactive security measures taken by RPF have boosted confidence among railway passengers. Shouldering responsibilities for control of crime against passengers and other criminal activities in trains, the Railway Protection Force conducted a month-long drive to crack down on cases of larceny and pilfering in trains. Such security measures drive home the message that the government is all set to make the railway system more secure and passenger friendly. To ensure better security to train passengers, RPF will continue such drives in future also, said the ministry.