Indian Railways to ensure regular security audits! Know all about the measures taken

The Delhi High Court on Thursday urged the Centre to “ensure periodic safety audits” of the Indian Railway’s safety systems. The court directed the Union Government to ensure the highest standards of safety and security at all the railway stations across the country after conducting the periodic audit of the said situation.

The statement was made during the hearing of a petition that had raised concerns about train derailments, security of passengers on the platforms and incidents of crime on the railway stations. The petition was filed before the high court in 2019.

“Respondents shall ensure that there is a periodic audit in respect of the safety and security measures in the Indian Railways and after conducting a periodic audit and assessing the situation, the Government of India shall ensure maintenance of highest standards of safety and security at railway stations all over the country,” the court in its verdict on the petition said.

The judgment was passed by the Bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi Satish Chander Sharma, comprising Justice Saurabh Banerjee.

CCTV Cameras, luggage scanning devices at Railways Stations

The court noted that the affidavit submitted revealed that the Railways have presently installed CCTV Cameras, luggage scanning devices, door-mounted metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors, body-worn cameras, dogs (Sniffer and Tracker), an automatic train protection system, etc.

The court passed the judgement on a PIL moved by Kush Kalra, a practising advocate in Delhi, who sought direction to the Railways and concerned authorities to provide safety measures (lack of anti-collusion devices, lack of alcohol checking devices and lack of emergency telephones on platforms of Indian railways) and security measures (lack of CCTV cameras at stations), lack of luggage scanning devices and lack of metal detector doors and hand-held metal detectors at every railway station in India.

Railways in its affidavit, stated that the Indian Railways have installed CCTV cameras at stations, luggage scanning devices, door frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors, body-worn cameras and dogs (sniffer and tracker) have also been posted at the railway stations.

It was further stated in an affidavit that All India Helpline Number 139 is used for assistance with any complaints or security assistance. It was also stated that the Railway Protection Force Twitter handle is available for passenger complaints and security assistance.

It was also stated that Operation “Meri Saheli” has been set up to ensure safety and security for women passengers, especially those who are travelling alone, in addition to providing child helpline and anti-trafficking units at stations for maintaining and providing security to the passengers travelling through railways.

In respect of the status of the implementation of the anti-collision device, the respondents have stated that the anti-collision device developed by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) is in place as a pilot project on the 1736-kilometre route on Northeast Frontier Railways. It has been further stated: that complex operational and technical problems were experienced during these trials, which could not be fully resolved by KRCL.

In respect of alcohol checking devices, it has been stated by the respondents that action is being taken in respect of drunkness or nuisance under Section 145 of the Railway Act and till July 2022 itself as many as 42,086 persons had been prosecuted therein. It has been further stated that the Railways Protection Force and Government Railway Police are escorting 3200 trains per day for a safe and secure journey of passengers.

In respect of CCTV Cameras, it has been stated that the Indian Railways have undertaken the work of providing CCTV cameras at all 6124 railway stations and the work is also in progress at another 257 stations it has been stated that all the railway stations in the country will have CCTV cameras, noted the court.

The Court while passing the Judgement noted that the affidavit filed by railways reflects that the safety and security of passengers is of paramount importance to the Railways and the Railways have been taking all necessary safeguards to ensure that there is no breach in respect of safety and security of passengers.

(With agency inputs)