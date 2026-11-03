Jharkhand is set to see an expansion of its railway network with the proposed doubling of the 133.38-km Koderma–Arigada railway line.

The addition of a second track is aimed at increasing rail capacity and improving train movement, particularly freight services in the state’s coal-producing belt.

The project is expected to address capacity bottlenecks on the route and provide better rail infrastructure for transporting coal and other goods. A construction tender has now been issued for a 41.2-km section of this railway line, marking a further development in the project.

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About Koderma–Arigada railway doubling project

The Koderma–Arigada railway doubling project will cover approximately 133 km in Jharkhand. It is planned to improve railway capacity in a key coal-transporting region, where existing infrastructure plays an important role in moving freight.

The Union Cabinet approved the Koderma–Barkakana railway doubling project in June 2025 as part of a railway multitracking package worth Rs 6,405 crore. The project is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between important locations in the region.

Rs 848 cr tender for Hazaribagh Town–Kuju section

As part of the larger Koderma–Arigada project, East Central Railway recently invited bids for doubling a 41.2-km stretch between Hazaribagh Town and Kuju stations in the Dhanbad division.

The tender has an estimated value of Rs 848 crore and will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

The construction work will include earthwork, blanketing, laying of the second track and building minor and major bridges. Road overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs) and limited height subways (LHS) will also be constructed. Existing ROBs will be dismantled wherever required.

The scope also covers platform construction, station buildings, foot overbridges (FOBs), other buildings and associated infrastructure. The railway facilities will be developed to meet the 25-tonne axle-load standard of Indian Railways.

Doubling project to improve coal transportation in Jharkhand

The Koderma–Arigada doubling project is focused on increasing railway capacity in an important coal-producing region of Jharkhand. The addition of a second track is expected to help ease congestion on the existing route and allow more freight trains to operate.

The improved railway infrastructure will support the transportation of coal, iron ore, finished steel, cement and other commodities.

The Centre has also highlighted the potential of the larger railway corridor to provide a shorter and more efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi.