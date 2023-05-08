Indian Railways to develop Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Secunderabad Division’s Gadchandur railway station

Indian Railways is working to generate additional revenue through freight transportation. In this context, South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to start a new Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Secunderabad Division.

The new terminal will be built at Gadchandur railway station. The terminal will be constructed on railway land. For this, the zonal railway has awarded a tender to M/s. Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited. The terminal will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.2 crores.

In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (GM), South Central Railway (SCR) has congratulated the railway officials of Secunderabad Division to materialise the proposal to construct Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Gadchandur railway station.

Details of Contract:-

The contract has been made for a period of 35 years. The construction and maintenance will be done by M/s Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, Chandrapur. No terminal charges will be levied on cargo for which GCTO himself is the consignor or consignee. All the maintenance and operational activities of various assets such as signal, track, telecom, overhead equipment, and staff costs will be borne by the railways.

The scope of construction involves laying of additional rail line, concreting the surface, covered shed, provision of Hamali Rest room, electronic in motion weigh bridge, approach road, and arrangements of water supply. The project also involves the installation of FOIS and TMS, electrification of additional track, and High Mast lighting.

Significance of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Gadchandur railway station:-

The construction of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Secunderabad Division’s Gadchandur railway station will prove to be beneficial for the cement companies located nearby. The transportation of cement and other materials to other places through the rail network will be safer, easier, and the most comfortable option.

About Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal policy:-

The Ministry of Railways has launched the Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal policy on December 15, 2021. Under the policy, the terminals will be developed by private players on railway land or non-railway land. The national transporter has targeted to develop 100 such terminals in three years.